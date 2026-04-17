Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.31.

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Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at C$3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$624.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.76 and a 1-year high of C$3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$418.81 million for the quarter. Ensign Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.2901354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

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Ensign Energy Services Inc offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs. The automated drilling rigs are built for improved safety and a reduced environmental footprint. Most of the company’s revenue is derived from the United States and Canada.

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