Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZURA

Zura Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Zura Bio has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $541.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zura Bio

In other news, major shareholder Ai Biotechnology Llc purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,552,725 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,531.25. This represents a 43.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.