AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,370 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,116.

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AB Dynamics Price Performance

LON:ABDP opened at GBX 1,114 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £254.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,264.20. AB Dynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,000 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,900.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported GBX (53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 4,880 million during the quarter. AB Dynamics had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts expect that AB Dynamics will post 68.8259109 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AB Dynamics

In other AB Dynamics news, insider Sarah Matthews-DeMers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,151 per share, with a total value of £23,020. Company insiders own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About AB Dynamics

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AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

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