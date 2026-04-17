Citigroup Cuts Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Price Target to GBX 2,290

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,290 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,528.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Intermediate Capital Group
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider David Bicarregui acquired 30,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 per share, with a total value of £447,900. Also, insider Matthew Lester acquired 504 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,584 per share, for a total transaction of £7,983.36. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $127bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.
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