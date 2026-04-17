Citigroup Cuts Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Price Target to GBX 2,290

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,290 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,528.

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Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

ICG opened at GBX 1,791 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.37. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,424.88 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,623.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,881.27.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider David Bicarregui acquired 30,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 per share, with a total value of £447,900. Also, insider Matthew Lester acquired 504 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,584 per share, for a total transaction of £7,983.36. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

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ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $127bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

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