CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $132.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

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CF Industries Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.52. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $73.56 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $427,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,256.50. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,977.72. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $193,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,516 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $96,560,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in CF Industries by 52.4% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 610,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in CF Industries by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,019,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,881,000 after purchasing an additional 545,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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