Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.32.

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Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm had revenue of $217.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

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Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7’s offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

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