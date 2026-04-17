Barclays Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$19.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.33.

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TELUS Trading Up 0.2%

TELUS stock opened at C$16.93 on Tuesday. TELUS has a one year low of C$16.18 and a one year high of C$23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS

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Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.

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