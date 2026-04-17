Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Trading 29.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 29.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Tharisa Trading Up 29.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

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About Tharisa

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Tharisa PLC is a mining company primarily engaged in the extraction, processing and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and chromite concentrates. Headquartered in London and listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol TIHRF, the company’s core asset is the Tharisa Mine, located on the Bushveld Complex in Rustenburg, South Africa. Through its integrated mining and processing operations, Tharisa produces a mixed PGM concentrate containing platinum, palladium, rhodium and other minor PGMs, alongside a high-grade chromite concentrate.

Commissioned in 2013, the Tharisa Mine benefits from proximity to major road and rail networks, enabling supply to a global customer base.

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