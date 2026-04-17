XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 14,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on XOS

XOS Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 103.90%. Analysts predict that Xos, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XOS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

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Xos, Inc (NASDAQ: XOS) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles, offering Class 5 through Class 8 electric trucks, chassis and proprietary battery systems. The company’s core business spans vehicle design, powertrain integration, battery management and telematics, aimed at supporting last-mile delivery, beverage distribution and vocational fleets. Xos combines modular vehicle architectures with advanced software to deliver route-optimized performance and zero-emission operation for commercial customers.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-off from a specialty vehicle division, Xos designs, engineers and assembles its electric trucks at a manufacturing facility in Morristown, Tennessee, while maintaining research and development operations in California.

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