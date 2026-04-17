Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 15,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 74,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9125.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Trading Up 4.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

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About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

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Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) is a leading brewer and distributor of packaged beers across the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s core operations encompass brewing, marketing and sales of global and local beer brands, supported by an integrated supply chain that spans malting, production and logistics. Its product portfolio includes flagship international labels such as Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, alongside regionally tailored variants designed to meet diverse consumer preferences.

In November 2023, BDWBF was spun off from Anheuser-Busch InBev and began independent trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and OTC Markets.

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