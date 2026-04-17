First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

First Acceptance Corporation (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 3,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.9978.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $184.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

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First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $99.91 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation (OTCMKTS: FACO) is a specialty underwriter that focuses on directly marketed print and supplemental health insurance products. Through a network of postal and digital marketing channels, the company offers fixed indemnity medical plans designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. In addition to core health insurance plans, First Acceptance markets a variety of supplemental coverage options, including dental, accident and critical illness policies.

Beyond its print health business, First Acceptance operates an insurance risk retention group that enables member organizations to pool risk and purchase liability and healthcare benefit programs.

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