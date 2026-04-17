Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.9225.

Equatorial Energia Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

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Equatorial Energia Company Profile

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Equatorial Energia SA, trading on the OTC market under the symbol EQUEY, is a Brazilian energy holding company headquartered in São Luís, Maranhão. Founded in 1998, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and concession awards to become one of the leading electricity distributors in northern Brazil. Its core business encompasses the distribution of electric power, which represents the bulk of its operations.

Equatorial’s distribution network serves over eight million customers across eight Brazilian states, including Maranhão, Pará, Piauí and Amazonas.

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