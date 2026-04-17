Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 78,482 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 112,245 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Marwynn Trading Up 3.6%
Marwynn stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,215. Marwynn has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.
Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Marwynn had a negative net margin of 121.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marwynn
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marwynn currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marwynn
Marwynn Company Profile
Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S. for food, non-alcoholic beverages and indoor home improvement products. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages FuAn is a food and non-alcoholic beverage supply chain company that specializes in connecting businesses between different regions, particularly between Asia and the U.S.
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