Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 78,482 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 112,245 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marwynn Trading Up 3.6%

Marwynn stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,215. Marwynn has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

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Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Marwynn had a negative net margin of 121.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marwynn

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marwynn during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Marwynn during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Marwynn during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marwynn during the first quarter valued at about $141,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marwynn currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marwynn

Marwynn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S. for food, non-alcoholic beverages and indoor home improvement products. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages FuAn is a food and non-alcoholic beverage supply chain company that specializes in connecting businesses between different regions, particularly between Asia and the U.S.

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