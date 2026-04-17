Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Minor International Public Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

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Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

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