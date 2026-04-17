Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 866,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,040,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, D. Boral Capital increased their price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

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Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $408.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.07. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. Research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 511,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, allogeneic cell therapies built on pluripotent stem cell platforms. The company focuses on three primary therapeutic areas—retinal disease, neural repair and immune-effector cell oncology—leveraging its proprietary manufacturing processes to create off-the-shelf cell therapy candidates designed for broad patient populations.

Its lead candidate, OpRegen, comprises retinal pigment epithelium cells intended to slow or reverse vision loss in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

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