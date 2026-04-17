Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading 5.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.82 and last traded at $68.82. Approximately 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.3125.

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 5.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14.

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About Coloplast A/S

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Coloplast A/S is a Denmark‐based medical device company specializing in the development and manufacturing of products and services for people with intimate healthcare needs. Founded in 1957 by Aage Louis‐Hansen and Poul Mollgaard Jensen, the company set out to improve quality of life for patients requiring ostomy care, and has since expanded into multiple clinical areas. Coloplast is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark, and combines in‐house research and development with strategic partnerships to drive innovation in its core markets.

The company’s product portfolio is organized around four primary areas: ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology.

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