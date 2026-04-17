KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $45.20. 8,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 34,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $117.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.79.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 1,852.1% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000.

About KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

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