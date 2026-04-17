Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Shares Up 14.4% – Time to Buy?

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $260.9150 and last traded at $260.9150. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.00.

Lasertec Trading Up 14.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.93.

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About Lasertec

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Lasertec Corp is a Japan‐based manufacturer of precision inspection and measurement equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company develops and markets laser‐based metrology systems designed to detect defects, measure critical dimensions and analyze surface topography on photomasks, reticles and wafers used in advanced silicon device fabrication. Its product lineup addresses key stages in semiconductor production, including mask inspection, wafer defect review and overlay measurement.

The company’s core technology leverages high‐resolution optics and laser interferometry to provide non‐contact, high‐speed analysis of patterned surfaces.

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