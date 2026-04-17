Financial Review: Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -1.60% -3.88% -0.88% Workhorse Group -363.15% -239.58% -68.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Custom Truck One Source and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 2 2 3 0 2.14 Workhorse Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus price target of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Custom Truck One Source is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Workhorse Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $1.94 billion 0.85 -$31.05 million ($0.15) -48.43 Workhorse Group $21.21 million 1.35 -$64.09 million ($84.69) -0.03

Custom Truck One Source has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Custom Truck One Source beats Workhorse Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Custom Truck One Source

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Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). The ERS segment owns new and used specialty equipment, including truck-mounted aerial lifts, cranes, service trucks, dump trucks, trailers, digger derricks, and other machinery and equipment. The TES segment offers new equipment for sale to be used for end-markets, which can be modified to meet customers specific needs. The APS segment provides truck and equipment maintenance and repair services; and rents and sells specialized tools, including stringing blocks, insulated hot stick, and rigging equipment, as well as sale of specialized aftermarket parts. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Workhorse Group

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Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

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