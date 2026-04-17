First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.21. 8,664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.7%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.51.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0573 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
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