First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.21. 8,664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.51.

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First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0573 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

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The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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