First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.51 and last traded at $62.32. Approximately 6,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1444 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 22,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.