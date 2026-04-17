Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €118.40 and last traded at €117.15. Approximately 292,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €116.55.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €115.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector. This segment provides drug manufacturers with process development expertise and technologies, such as continuous bioprocessing; testing kits and services; reagents and services; testing solutions that analyze air, water, and soil; and testing and tools, as well as products that help test nutritional value and identify quality inconsistencies.

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