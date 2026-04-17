Bravada Gold (CVE:BVA) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Bravada Gold Co. (CVE:BVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 49,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 66,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Bravada Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$21.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.75.

About Bravada Gold

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Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Wind Mountain gold and silver property consisting of 124 claims covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in northwestern Canada. Bravada Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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