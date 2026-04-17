First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.33 and last traded at $86.40. 5,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.61.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.2%
The firm has a market cap of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFDI was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.