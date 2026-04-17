First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.33 and last traded at $86.40. 5,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.61.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.

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First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter.

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The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFDI was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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