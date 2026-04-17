Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.33. 57,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 241,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,591 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,918,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 570,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 144,616 shares during the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.