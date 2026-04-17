Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Decreases By 19.4%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,671 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 41,796 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 127,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.70.

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Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHI. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 467,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 156,485 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 553,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 138,556 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 187,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE: EHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a broad range of high-yield and emerging-market debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically includes corporate and sovereign bonds, bank loans, convertible securities and other credit instruments denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. By accessing global credit markets, EHI aims to capture attractive yield opportunities across developed and developing economies.

Launched in the late 2000s, the fund employs both fundamental credit analysis and top-down macroeconomic research to construct a portfolio that balances income generation with risk management.

Further Reading

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