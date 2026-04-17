Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:ARRPY) Shares Up 10.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:ARRPY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

About Aeroports de Paris

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Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France. The company is also involved in retail activities offering services through shops, bars and restaurants, and banks and exchange counters, as well as in the provision of advertising and catering, terminal rental, car parking and access routes, car rental, and industrial services.

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