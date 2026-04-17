Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,494,814 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 1,989,399 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 568,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 221,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,664. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $231.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.98.

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Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.37). Keros Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 35.65%.The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Keros Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

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Keros Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company’s research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company’s lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

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