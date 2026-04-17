JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,314 and last traded at GBX 1,314. Approximately 3,644,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,881,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,312.

JTC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,301.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,297.87.

About JTC

(Get Free Report)

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.