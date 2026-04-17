Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,661,534 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 12,032,366 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,183,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.59. 3,027,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,632. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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