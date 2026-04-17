Short Interest in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Drops By 17.3%

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,270,088 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 3,951,960 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

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YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of MSTY traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,670. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $126.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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