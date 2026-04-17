PPHC (NASDAQ:PPHC) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

PPHC (NASDAQ:PPHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 55,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 144,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded PPHC to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PPHC in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPHC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PPHC in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

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PPHC Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84.

PPHC (NASDAQ:PPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million.

PPHC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 364.0%.

PPHC Company Profile

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Our mission is to become the preeminent provider of global strategic communications by uniting a diverse group of leading government relations, corporate communications and public affairs specialists around the world for the collective success of our clients, employees, and shareholders. Founded by veteran advisors with decades of experience in Washington, DC’s public policy and government relations landscape, we have grown and diversified our global communications advisory business through targeted acquisitions and organic growth.

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