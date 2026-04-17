Aldel Financial II (NASDAQ:ALDF) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Aldel Financial II Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Aldel Financial II in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Aldel Financial II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55.

Aldel Financial II (NASDAQ:ALDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aldel Financial II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aldel Financial II by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 370,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,427 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aldel Financial II by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 777,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aldel Financial II by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82,491 shares during the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aldel Financial II during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aldel Financial II by 792.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares during the period.

About Aldel Financial II

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 15, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

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