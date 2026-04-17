Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 213,533 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 282,509 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,049,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

GPIQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,044. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.4319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.