Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Decreases By 26.1%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 319,926 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 432,949 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.65.

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Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 65,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $83,197.70. Following the sale, the director owned 4,061,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,484.73. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 4.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 125,043 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Flux Power Company Profile

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Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems tailored for industrial and material-handling applications. The company develops modular battery packs, battery management systems and related charging solutions that deliver high performance, extended runtimes and rapid recharge cycles. Flux Power’s technology is engineered to withstand the demanding environments of warehouses, manufacturing facilities, airports and port terminals, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Among its core offerings, Flux Power provides plug-and-play lithium-ion battery packs, battery management electronics and telematics software that enable real-time monitoring of state of charge, health metrics and energy usage.

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