ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Trading Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.71. Approximately 88,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 125,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55.

Get ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Free Report) by 1,622.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.