iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,124 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 6,495 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBGL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755. iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2055 and December 15, 2055. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg ICE 2055 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

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