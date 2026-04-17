Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 4,187,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,705,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $285.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.24 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 791.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,726,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 20,359.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 112,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 111,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

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