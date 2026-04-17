Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Trading 3.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.40 and last traded at C$10.38. 26,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 54,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Longfor Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longfor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Longfor Group Price Performance

Longfor Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.21.

(Get Free Report)

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: LGFRY) is a leading integrated real estate developer based in Beijing, China. Established in 1995, the company focuses on property development, property investment and property management. Its core business activities include the design, construction and sale of residential communities, as well as the development of commercial retail properties, office buildings and serviced apartments.

In addition to traditional real estate development, Longfor Group has diversified into the operation and management of urban complexes that combine shopping malls, hotels, offices and cultural facilities.

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