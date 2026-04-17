Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Declines By 26.9%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,232 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 11,263 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,644,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

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First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HISF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.29. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

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The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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