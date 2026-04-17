CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.3929 and last traded at $0.4291. 263,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 969,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4415.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CBL International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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CBL International Stock Performance

About CBL International

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

(Get Free Report)

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel. The company’s services to its customers include vessel refueling options available at ports; arranges vessel refueling activities and local physical delivery of marine fuel; and coordinates vessel refueling schedule.

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