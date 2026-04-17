Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.4130. Approximately 328,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,030,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4340.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Avalon GloboCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalon GloboCare has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALBT

Avalon GloboCare Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.10.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalon GloboCare is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapies and exosome-based diagnostics. The company’s pipeline focuses on allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and CAR-natural killer (CAR-NK) programs targeting hematological malignancies and solid tumors, alongside proprietary exosome platforms for noninvasive cancer detection.

Through its R&D facilities in both the United States and China, Avalon GloboCare integrates cell engineering, genetic modification and biomarker discovery to advance therapeutic and diagnostic candidates from preclinical research into human studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.