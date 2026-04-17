Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 158,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 230,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.1485 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Western Asset Management Company, LLC. Launched in mid-2009, the Fund seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital preservation through diversified exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and income-oriented securities.
The Fund’s investment strategy emphasizes below-investment-grade debt instruments, including high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market sovereign and corporate issues.
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