Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 158,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 230,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

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Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.1485 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 79,694 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 22,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 262,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,000.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Western Asset Management Company, LLC. Launched in mid-2009, the Fund seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital preservation through diversified exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and income-oriented securities.

The Fund’s investment strategy emphasizes below-investment-grade debt instruments, including high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market sovereign and corporate issues.

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