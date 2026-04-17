YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 7,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 27,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (DISO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Walt Disney stock (DIS) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. DISO was launched on Aug 24, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

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