HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) Director Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jaff purchased 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

Shares of HeartBeam stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 1,929,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. HeartBeam, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.63.

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HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartBeam

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in HeartBeam by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HeartBeam during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in HeartBeam by 23.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 175,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HeartBeam by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 208,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of HeartBeam by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 94,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of HeartBeam in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HeartBeam in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HeartBeam to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of HeartBeam in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of HeartBeam in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeartBeam has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

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HeartBeam Company Profile

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BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research. The Healthcare segment focuses on the remote cardiac monitoring to identify cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry services; and event monitoring services, which enable physicians to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors.

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