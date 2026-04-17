AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Major Shareholder Sells $154,499,800.00 in Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $154,499,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,330,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,362,770.10. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hiroshi Mikitani also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $116,397,000.00.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,009,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,832. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.89 and a beta of 2.81. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASTS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

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AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

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AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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