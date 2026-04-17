Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells $2,128,201.14 in Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 47,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $2,128,201.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,023,344.88. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 226,906 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $10,287,918.04.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,628.54.

On Monday, February 2nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,890 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $84,237.30.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SION traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 817,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,339. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SION. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.