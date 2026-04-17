Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Sells $132,000.00 in Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,491,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,677,360. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,003,500.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Roger Jeffs sold 32,744 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $1,256,387.28.

On Friday, April 10th, Roger Jeffs sold 21,433 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $859,891.96.

On Thursday, April 9th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,003,000.00.

Liquidia Price Performance

Liquidia stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.40. 1,184,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. Liquidia Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 209.33% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Liquidia’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,783,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,527,000 after acquiring an additional 151,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $38,887,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Liquidia from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Liquidia from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Liquidia from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidia

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.