Short Interest in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG) Expands By 45.2%

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,138 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 1,472 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 34,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,393. Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $254.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 320,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

About Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF

The Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (LRGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund focuses on long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US companies deemed as growth-oriented. LRGG was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

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