Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 175 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 214 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of IOR stock remained flat at $18.26 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.06. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

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Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust organized in October 2001 that focuses on owning, acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of grocery-anchored, multi-tenant retail shopping centers and strip retail centers designed to serve everyday consumer needs.

The REIT seeks out properties with solid cash flows and creditworthy anchor tenants, such as grocery and pharmacy operators, in small to mid-sized markets across the United States.

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